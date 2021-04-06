Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 12,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $14.81.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

