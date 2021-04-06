Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
JPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 256,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $9.53.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
