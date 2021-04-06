Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $15.45.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
