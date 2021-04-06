Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0865 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JSD remained flat at $$14.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,539. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

