NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.27 Million

Brokerages expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce $166.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $171.54 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $165.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $693.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $694.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NVEE stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,924. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

