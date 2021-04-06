O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 42184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

