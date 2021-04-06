OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 214.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCANF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

OceanaGold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 99,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,123. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

