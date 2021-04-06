Offshift Trading Down 50.3% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 50.3% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00006408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $313,660.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,495.74 or 0.99542342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099789 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

