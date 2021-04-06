Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.
ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.63.
ODFL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $248.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
