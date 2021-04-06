Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

ODFL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $248.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

