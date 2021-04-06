Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.24 on Monday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

