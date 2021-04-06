One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 163.04 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,383 shares of company stock worth $872,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

