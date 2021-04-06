O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.92. 16,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $309.48 and a 1-year high of $512.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

