Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Reaches $0.0760

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $880,903.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

