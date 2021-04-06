Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on DNNGY. SEB Equities downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.