Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

