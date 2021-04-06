Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.89. 14,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,401,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.