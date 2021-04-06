Oxen Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $75.44 million and approximately $248,456.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,269.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.96 or 0.03624442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.77 or 0.00409771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.01119688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.01 or 0.00454797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.96 or 0.00471881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.00323742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,681,895 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

