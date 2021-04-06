Pacific Wealth Management Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. General Dynamics makes up about 0.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,977. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $185.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.