Paloma Partners Management Co Has $201,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

