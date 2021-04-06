Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 42,257 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,257 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.