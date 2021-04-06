Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.