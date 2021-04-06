Park Capital Group Invests $2.77 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Park Capital Group bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Shopify makes up about 2.1% of Park Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $23.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,169.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,205.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,118.40. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 729.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

