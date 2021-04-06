ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0879

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,163.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.52 or 0.99660755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098764 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001699 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

