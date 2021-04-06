Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock opened at $251.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

