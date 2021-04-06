PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $359,768.59 and $8,411.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00659667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031243 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

