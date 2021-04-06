Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Cut by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

PAYX traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

