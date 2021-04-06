Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.91

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGC. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

