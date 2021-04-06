Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Sells $114,727.36 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Leon Trefler sold 90 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600.00.

PEGA stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 327.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

