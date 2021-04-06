PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.17. 36,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. The company has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

