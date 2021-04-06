PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.17. 36,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. The company has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit