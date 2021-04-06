Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $352,616.40 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 1,585 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $20,113.65.

PRDO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 15,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

