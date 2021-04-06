Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as low as C$1.07. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

