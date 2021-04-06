Peterson Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $315.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $315.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.01 and a 200-day moving average of $275.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

