Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sells 9,353 Shares

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.
  • On Tuesday, February 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

