Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO Sells $13,366.71 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $13,366.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,361.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $845.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 294,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

