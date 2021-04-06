Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

