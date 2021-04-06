Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.04.

PXD stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

