Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

