Polkadot Market Cap Tops $40.73 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $40.73 billion and $3.13 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $43.98 or 0.00074838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00290166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00106178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.21 or 0.00767822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,563.67 or 0.99657952 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,062,108,453 coins and its circulating supply is 926,084,340 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

