Portion Price Reaches $0.15 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Portion has a total market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $616,154.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Portion Token Profile

PRT is a token. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,110,978 tokens. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.