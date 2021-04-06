Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 9,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,779,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

