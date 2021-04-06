PressOne Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,948.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $13,948.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

