Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 592,781 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $41,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

