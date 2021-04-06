Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.26 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $46,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,636,000 after buying an additional 100,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.73 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

