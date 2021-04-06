Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $43,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $168.28 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

