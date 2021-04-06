Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $172,648,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,769,000 after buying an additional 911,042 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 553,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAR opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

