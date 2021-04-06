Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average is $222.44. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $157.58 and a 52-week high of $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

