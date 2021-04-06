Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.03 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $70.93 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00051076 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,740,147,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,537,056,669 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

