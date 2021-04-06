Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut by Analyst

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

WRK stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

