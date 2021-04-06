QChi Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. QChi has a market cap of $1.18 million and $4,781.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QChi has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About QChi

QChi is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

