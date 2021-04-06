Qualtrics International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,536 call options.
XM stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $57.28.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
Featured Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.