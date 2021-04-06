Qualtrics International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,536 call options.

XM stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

